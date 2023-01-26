Shelly Oberoi of AAP petitions SC for timely Delhi mayoral election

New Delhi: Party sources for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that on Thursday, AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi petitioned the Supreme Court for directives to ensure that the Delhi mayoral election is held within a reasonable amount of time.

As a result of a disturbance caused by a few council members, the lieutenant governor-appointed presiding officer delayed the meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House on Tuesday, delaying the mayoral election in the nation's capital for the second time this month.

AAP national spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said Leader of the House Mukesh Goel and Oberoi had petitioned the Supreme Court for directions to ensure that the mayoral election is conducted in a time-bound manner, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of hooliganism and halting the MCD proceedings.—Inputs from Agencies