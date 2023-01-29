Shah's visit to Haryana rally cancelled due to bad weather, addresses people over phone

Gohana (Haryana): Due to the inclement weather, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was unable to make it to this location on Sunday to participate in a public rally. Instead, he gave a brief address to the gathering via phone.

Manohar Lal Khattar, the Chief Minister of Haryana, addressed the people who were gathered at the rally and informed them that Shah would not be able to attend because the bad weather prevented his helicopter from taking off.

The weather in Gohana was bad, and more rain is likely during the day.—Inputs from Agencies