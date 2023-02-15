Sewing Technology Workshop Held At UIFT & VD, Panjab University, Chandigarh In Collaboration With Usha International Ltd

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Fashion Technology & Vocational Development, (UIFT & VD), Panjab University, Chandigarh, organized Sewing Technology Workshop in collaboration with Usha International Ltd. This session was attended by First-year bachelors from the department. There was a live demonstration of the operation of many kinds of multi stitch sewing machines. These were operated by students who further experimented working on different machines by changing various presser feet, such as the piping foot, ruffler foot, zipper foot, buttonhole foot etc. Students focused on the application of embellishments such as beaded strings and ribbons. In this hands-on session, students produced unique designs by applying different-shaped appliqué pieces. The two-hour workshop was totally captivating, and participants were curious about the kind of work that might be accomplished on these machines. Dr. Anu H. Gupta applauded the efforts of the USHA International Ltd. team for providing hands on experience to the students and commented that such workshops enhance students' awareness of the newest fashion industry technologies and trends.