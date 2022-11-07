Seventh Patel Jayanti Samman Ceremony Of Kurmi Mahasabha Concluded

Dineshpur / Rudrapur (The Hawk): To commemorate the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the seventh Patel Jayanti Samman ceremony of Kurmi Mahasabha (Regd.) was organized at Gol Madiya Transit Camp, Rudrapur. In the felicitation ceremony, about one thousand people associated with Kurmi Mahasabha were honored by wearing shawls. In the function, it was decided to raise voice at the government level regarding the burning problems of the city. Inauguration of the honor ceremony Chief guest, Senior Vice President of State Mahila Congress, former Municipal President Meena Sharma, special guest Metropolitan Congress Acting President CP Sharma, Congress leader Anil Sharma, senior social worker Sunil Gawa, Central President of Terai Revolution Organization Kamal Srivastava, Kurmi Mahasabha Central President Saurabh Gangwar, BJP District Minister Ajit Shah, former member Omprakash Gangwar, Advocate Ashok Sagar, Ramadhari Gangwar and Prempal Gangwar jointly lit a lamp in front of Sardar Patel's portrait. Appreciating the honor ceremony organized every year by Kurmi Mahasabha, Chief Guest Smt. Meena Sharma said that Kurmi Mahasabha has been raising the voice of the poor and needy for the last many years. The Mahasabha has established a distinct identity by fighting from time to time for the problems of the city. Sharma said that Sardar Patel is the source of inspiration for all of us, organizing such programs on the occasion of his birth anniversary is inspiring for the younger generation. He said that the contribution made by Sardar Patel for the country can never be forgotten. Today the country needs his thinking and leadership.

Senior social worker Sunil Gawa said that today there are many slums in the transit camp area where even basic facilities are not there. After winning the elections, the leaders do not even come to peep in these settlements. He said that by fooling the poor laborers, the ruling people only straighten their owls. At the same time, he said that Kurmi Mahasabha is doing the work of human service by raising the voice of such poor needy people. While addressing the program, Saurabh Gangwar, the Central President of Kurmi Mahasabha expressed his gratitude to all the guests and other people who attended the program. He said that the Kurmi community today needs to be united for their rights. He said that the Mahasabha would not back down from any struggle for the cause of the people. Gangwar lashed out at the BJP leaders and said that some BJP leaders in the city have become so engrossed in arrogance that they have started considering themselves as the Chief Minister. When the time comes, people will teach a lesson to such leaders. He said that Kurmi Mahasabha has been raising the demand for redressal of many problems for a long time. Especially there is a big problem of caste certificate. A record of 35 years is being sought for caste certificate, which is not easily available to the people here. People have to make unnecessary rounds for certificates. A memorandum will soon be sent to the Chief Minister regarding this. Along with this, it has also been said to raise voice at the government level to reserve the seat of the mayor for the backward castes. Saurabh Gangwar said that it is unfortunate that there is only one government cheap galla shop in a large populated area like transit camp, due to which a large number of people are being deprived of government ration. The demand for opening two more depots here will also be raised prominently at the government level. Apart from this, the demand for making Awas Vikas Police Chowki attached to the Transit Camp Police Station, running the Medical College smoothly and making parking space for Rudrapur city to get rid of the jam will also be raised prominently. Along with these problems, there will be a struggle on other problems as well, if needed, a big movement will also be started.

Earlier, welcoming all the guests who arrived in the program, they were honored with shawls and mementoes, as well as about one thousand people associated with Kurmi Mahasabha were also honored by wearing shawls on the stage. The program was conducted by Kurmi Mahasabha's state convener Ramadhari Gangwar while senior member Omprakash Gangwar presided. On this occasion, Union General Secretary Manohar Lal Gangwar, Mahesh Gangwar, Krishna Pal, Siyaram, Prempal Gangwar, Krishna Pal Gangwar, Chokhe Lal, Rajendra Gangwar, Bhagwan Singh, Manohar Lal Gangwar, Bhanu Pratap Singh Gangwar, Kamlesh Gangwar, Mahesh Gangwar, Harprasad Gangwar , Siyaram Gangwar, Karan Gangwar, Rakesh Gangwar, Prempal Gangwar, Hardayal Gangwar, Satpal Gangwar, Kamlesh Gangwar, Lokpal, Vishal Gangwar, Vimal Kumar, Akash Gangwar, Chokhe Lal Gangwar, Gyan Prakash Gangwar, Asha Ram Gangwar, Jeevan Rai Gangwar, CP Hundreds of people were present including Gangwar.