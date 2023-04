New Delhi: A 20-year-old lady was pulled beneath a car in the early hours of January 1, and the Delhi Police have filed an 800-page charge sheet against seven suspects in the case.

Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal are the four of the seven suspects who face murder charges.

Sanya Dalal, the Metropolitan Magistrate, has set April 13 as the date for hearing the final report.—Inputs from Agencies