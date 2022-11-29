Separate business management service cadres for managing PSUs are proposed by BMS

Chennai (The Hawk): Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh's wish list for the 2023–24 Union budget includes the creation of a separate business management service cadre like the IAS and IFS to manage the public sector units (PSUs), formulation of policies for the revival of loss-making government companies, legislation of various welfare programmes, an increase in pension under the Employees Pension Scheme–95, and other items (BMS).

The BMS also hoped that the government would prioritise hiring employees in the 94% unorganised portion of the Indian labour market.

During the pre-budget online consultations meeting with the labour unions, the BMS delivered its budget letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The BMS has advocated the creation of a distinct business management service cadre equivalent to IAS, IFS, and IPS to run the corporations in opposition to the sale of public sector undertakings by the federal government.

The BMS has opposed appointing corrupt central service employees to manage government-owned businesses.

One of the biggest labour unions in the nation, the BMS, also requested that the government develop a strategy for revitalising and diversifying public sector organisations, settle outstanding worker dues, and begin wage discussions.

The BMS urged that more money be given to the unorganised sector and that all sorts of scheme workers, including those who work for Aanganwadi, ASHA, and midday meal programmes, receive higher monthly honoraria. Additionally, it urged that all unorganised sector workers receive access to ESI facilities.

The BMS has also advocated the gradual regularisation of workers/employees and highlighted its grave worry on the expanding contractualization in several industries.

The Union further urged that the government concentrate on enhancing the skills of current workers. To meet the needs of the rural sector, the government must allocate more funds for upskilling and develop new programmes to investigate skill training techniques.

The BMS encouraged lawmakers to pass laws establishing Ayushman Bharat, the Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, and other welfare programmes to offer long-term benefits.

The BMS also urged more fiscal assistance for all labour welfare programmes.

