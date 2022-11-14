Seoul's Halloween crowd crush has killed 158 people so far

Seoul (The Hawk): According to police, the number of people killed in the crowd crush in Seoul's Itaewon neighbourhood increased by one to 158.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, the additional victim is a South Korean woman in her 20s.

On October 29, amid the crowd surge in Itaewon, a popular nightlife zone, 132 South Koreans and 26 foreigners lost their lives.

The bodies of 24 foreign nationals have been transported home, while 130 South Koreans' funeral arrangements have been finalised, according to the statement.

Ten of the 196 injured people are still receiving medical care, according to the authorities.

