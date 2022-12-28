Senior resident doctors' ragging complaint at Ahmedabad's BJ Medical College

Ahmedabad (The Hawk): Senior resident doctors at the B.J. Medical College in Ahmedabad have been accused of ragging towards the lower resident doctors there.

The issue has been looked upon by the College's anti-ragging committee.

Dr. Meenakshi Parikh, director of postgraduate diploma programmes and research at the medical college, informed the media on Wednesday that the anti-ragging committee had received complaints sent by the head of the orthopaedic department.

At the aforementioned complaint, the junior resident doctors in the orthopaedic wing claimed that their seniors were intimidating, torturing them mentally, and physically abusing them by beating them with shoes, belts, and rubber bands, making them perform sit-ups, and even slapping them.

"Junior physicians have not specified when or where this has occurred in the complaint, but it seems it is likely to be happening in the hostel, Operation theatre, and in the Orthopedic wing over a period of time," the Director added.

According to Dr. Parikh, a meeting of the anti-ragging committee has been scheduled for the afternoon, at which time young doctors, witnesses, and senior doctors who are the targets of the complaint will be asked to give testimony. "Serious action will be taken against senior resident doctors," he stated. "If substance is found in the claims."

The director stated that "responsible doctors can have their enrollment cancelled or their suspension from the college for a period of time."

