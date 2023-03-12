Second Budget session begins Monday; Government prioritises Finance Bill: Cong advocates Oppn unity

New Delhi: On Monday, the second part of the Budget session will begin, with the government saying that passing the Finance Bill is its top priority and the Opposition planning to bring up matters like the action of federal agencies against the BJP's political rivals and allegations against the Adani company.

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress party and leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said the party wants to play a positive role in holding the administration to account and requested a debate on "every burning issue facing the nation" in parliament.

At a meeting on Sunday, Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar consulted with the heads of major political parties to discuss how to reduce disturbances in the House.—Inputs from Agencies