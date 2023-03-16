Schoolgirl escapes automobile, foils kidnapping

Kendrapara: A student of 15 years old jumped out of a moving automobile in Pattamundai in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Thursday, thwarting a kidnapping attempt, according to the police.

The girl was walking home from the M N High School in the Kendrapara district at 11.20 a.m. after finishing a paper for the ongoing matriculation examination, according to the police.

Three unknown criminals forced the girl into the car and stabbed her with a knife when she resisted. Even though she was injured in the wrists, legs, and neck, she fought back bravely and escaped the automobile by shattering a window, as reported by the police.—Inputs from Agencies