Scam recruitment: ED searches in 11 locations

New Delhi (The Hawk): In relation to the Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Scam of 2021, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Friday that it has conducted search operations at 11 locations in Bengaluru, throughout Karnataka, and in Patiala, Punjab.

During the operation, numerous damning documents and technological devices were found and taken.

In order to fill 545 open Police Sub-Inspector positions in 2021, the Karnataka Police Recruitment Cell held examinations.

Following the release of the results, claims of fraud and unethical behaviour in the aforementioned exam surfaced, prompting the Karnataka government to conduct an investigation.

Following an investigation, a number of FIRs were filed against candidates, middlemen, and police personnel implicated in the irregularities.

Later, the FIRs were given to CID for investigation. The CID in Bengaluru had searched numerous locations and detained Paul and almost 100 other people in the case.

It was discovered during the CID investigation that an OMR sheet had been tampered with in the recruitment cell's strong room at the CID headquarters at Carlton House, Bengaluru.

Two armed head constables entered the strong room and tampered with the OMR sheet after the police officers in charge of the recruitment cell's strong room turned off the CCTV camera there.

In addition, police officers demanded payment from candidates for using illegal tactics to facilitate their selection.

ED initiated a PMLA case and launched the investigation based on the FIRs.

