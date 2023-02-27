Sanjeev Kapoor hits out at Air India over unsatisfactory flight meals

New Delhi: The famous chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to Twitter on Monday to hit out at Air India for the subpar dishes he had on a journey from Nagpur to Mumbai.

He posted pictures of his dinner and described the chicken tikka he had as "cold," the sandwich he had as "very little stuffing," and the dessert as "sugar syrup."

"Wake Up @airindiain. Nagpur-Mumbai 0740 flight. Cold Chicken Tikka with watermelon, cucumber, tomato & sev Sandwich with minuscule filling of chopped cabbage with mayo Sugar syrup Sponge painted with sweetened cream & yellow glaze," Kapoor said on Twitter.

"Really! Is this what Indians should eat for breakfast?" he said in another tweet.

Mimi Chakraborty, a member of parliament for the Trinamool Party, took to social media last week to vent about finding a hair in her aeroplane meal. The actor-turned-politician claimed she found a hair in her dinner while flying on Emirates. Also, she had sent out images that were all connected.—Inputs from Agencies