SSP Unveils The Drug Dealer In The District Headquarters

Dineshpur (The Hawk): On Tuesday, under the leadership of Police Station President Anil Upadhyay, the local policemen along with the team of women policemen who came from Rudrapur in the afternoon, ward no. A large amount of cash along with intoxicants was recovered by raiding a grocery shop in Panch fish market. While there, one of the accused was caught and taken to the police station. The matter was disclosed by SSP Manjunath TC at the district headquarters on Wednesday. The police team was awarded Rs 5,000 for good work. On Wednesday, SSP Manjunath TC disclosed the matter at the district headquarters and said that due to the good work done by the Dineshpur police station, Fish market ward no. Five resident Thakur Sarkar's son Mahendra Sarkar was arrested along with 130 grams of charas, more than five kg of ganja and a large quantity of ganja paper along with two lakh 78 thousand cash. He told that the said person was selling drugs for a long time. Which has been arrested by the police team on Tuesday. Appreciating the works of Police Station President Anil Upadhyay, he honored the police team by giving a cash prize of five thousand. At the same time, a case was registered against the caught drug dealer under various sections including the NDPS Act and sent to jail.