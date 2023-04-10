SM J N PG College Celebrates Annual Day ‘Udaan’2023

Hardwar (The Hawk): S M J N College Haridwar celebrated its Annual Day on Monday , with a grand event that showcased the talents of its students in the presence of Augusts guests.. The occasion was graced by the presence of several distinguished guests, including mahantshri Ravindra Puri ji president Akhil Bhartiya Akhara parishad, Chairperson Shri Naresh Bansal, the Chief Guest Mahabeer Singh Rawat, vice chancellor and the Special Guest C D Suntha director higher education.

The ceremony began with a diya lightening with Saraswati Vandana and spectacular Shri Ganesh Vandna by Gaurav Bsnsal and his team.Guests welcomed by presenting bouquet, blessings of Maa Mansa Devi. College Principal Prof Sunil kumar Batra welcomed the guest.This was followed by a series of cultural performances folk dance followed yghoomer dance and story of sat related to Famous Daksha Mandir that left the audience spellbound.

The students of the college presented a variety of acts, including music, dance, drama, and poetry. The themes ranged from G20,Fit India ,Y20 to patriotism and social issues. the performers displayed impressive skills and creativity. The Annual Day celebration also included the distribution of awards medals and certificates to the meritorious students and toppers of the college , who had excelled in academics, sports, and cultural activities. The guests and parents of the students were visibly proud of their achievements, and applauded them warmly.

The Chairperson Shri Naresh Bansal said all program were the glimpse of changing india and inspirational for society. He said NEP policy will help the students to serve the society in better way. He further said we are organising G20 and india is accepted as Vishva Guru

In his address, the Chief Guest Mahaveer Singh Rawat congratulated the students and faculty on their achievements and urged them to continue striving for excellence. He emphasized the importance of education and curriculam of the time is making students all rounderand shaping the future of the country and called upon the students to be responsible citizens the Special Guest C D Suntha also addressed the gathering and commended the college for its commitment to quality education and holistic development.he said the different performances refleced the college’s commitment to its principles.he said its duty to teachers to ensure quality education NEP is helping to establish india as Vishva Guru.They encouraged the students to pursue their dreams and contribute to the society in meaningful ways.

The ceremony ended with address by the Principal prof sunil Kumar Batra who thanked the guests in co curricular activities.in 2022 college selected best commerce college.

Overall, the S M J N College Annual Day was a memorable and inspiring event that showcased the creativity and potential of the students . covid protocol strictly followed during whole programme.