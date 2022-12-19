SGPGIMS offers the first 24-hours of free treatment to accident victims

Lucknow (The Hawk): Those hurt in car accidents are eligible for free treatment for the first 24 hours thanks to a government programme that was made possible by the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS).

The SGPGIMS Apex Trauma Center has begun construction on the facility.

In the first case, a young man had his hand successfully operated on.

He didn't pay anything for the surgery.

Prof. Rajesh Harshvardhan, the trauma center's medical director, stated that very serious patients will also benefit from this service.

"Mohanlalganj resident and truck driver Rahul Singh. On Saturday morning, he was hurt in a car accident. Three different locations in his hand were fractured. The young person underwent surgery successfully. His hand and life were both saved by it. He didn't demand payment from me, "Added he.

The patient was operated on by Dr. Pulak Sharma of the orthopaedic surgery department.

The facility will assist in saving accident victims' lives.

"The first 24 hours are essential, and frequently it takes that long to get in touch with the victim's family and get them to come to the hospital since, in some situations, the family doesn't live in Lucknow. We can begin therapy with this facility without having to wait for the family, "a doctor from SGPGIMS said.

