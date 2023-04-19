SC overturns Bombay HC verdict acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist connections case

New Delhi: A Bombay High Court ruling acquitting former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in a Maoist links case was overturned by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, and the matter was remitted to the high court for reconsideration on the merits within four months. Saibaba and the other defendants had their appeals heard before a different bench of the Bombay High Court under the direction of the same bench that had previously dismissed them.

The top court was instructed to continue hearing appeals on all legal issues, including those involving sanctions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). We reverse the Bombay High Court's common judgement and order that was challenged in this appeal. The bench said that the high court should reconsider the appeals "in light of the law and on the merits," including the issue of penalties.

The government of Maharashtra appealed the decision made by the high court and received this order as a result.—Inputs from Agencies