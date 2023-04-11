SC notice to Tamil Nadu, Bihar on YouTuber's plea seeking clubbing of FIRs

New Delhi: A YouTube user who was arrested for allegedly sharing phoney films of migrant labourers being attacked in the southern state of Tamil Nadu has petitioned the Supreme Court to combine the FIRs that have been brought against him. The petition was filed on Tuesday, and the Supreme Court has requested comments from both Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

In response to the petition that was submitted by Manish Kashyap, a judge panel consisting of Justices Krishna Murari and Sanjay Karol issued a notice to the governments of the Centre, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar, and requested their responses within a week.

The matter will be heard on April 21st, as it has been scheduled.—Inputs from Agencies