SC accepts Nov 10 Delhi air pollution plea

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Supreme Court decided on Friday to review a petition calling for immediate action in relation to Delhi's air pollution on November 10.

Before a bench presided over by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit, a lawyer raised the issue and asked for an urgent hearing. The attorney emphasised that an increase in stubble burning is to blame for the capital's severe air pollution.

The highest court agreed that action is necessary in this case and set the plea hearing for November 10th.

According to information from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, the national capital's air quality on Thursday morning was "severe," with the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 418. (SAFAR).

However, according to the SAFAR data, by nightfall, the total Air Quality Index had further deteriorated and had risen to 458. According to SAFAR statistics, the PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were 458 and 433, respectively, both falling into the same "Severe" category. The AQI is classified as "good" between 0 and 50, "acceptable" between 101 and 200, "poor" between 200 and 300, "extremely poor" between 301 and 400, and "severe" between 401 and 500.

