S-I in suspension in UP consumes poison and perishes

November15/ 2022

Kanpur (The Hawk): Anoop Singh, a suspended sub-inspector who had made an attempt at suicide, passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital.

The sub-inspector over the weekend consumed a deadly substance in the Police Line, which led to his condition deteriorating and his admission to a city-based private hospital.

The police had earlier asserted that he had used drugs because he was depressed as a result of his suspension.

After two days of investigation, it was discovered that he had spoken with a female constable assigned to a nearby police station.

Tej Swaroop Singh, SP (rural), stated that the situation is being looked into from all sides.

