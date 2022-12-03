Russian lady sexually assaulted in Goa; two Nepalese held

Panaji (The Hawk): The Goa police detained two individuals on Friday for allegedly raping a Russian woman in the coastal state while they were employed as room boys in a hotel.

The accused are identified by the police as Sakil Ansari alias Salman (23), and Sahimuddin Ansari (22), both of whom are natives of Nepal's Bardiya.

"Both accused persons are the hotel room boys of Calangute (in North Goa), who with their shared motive had a sexual encounter with the victim woman without her consent and hence committed rape," Police Inspector Dattaguru Sawant informed reporters.

According to the police, the complainant woman is a Russian national who landed in Goa on Thursday. She was staying in a hotel in Calangute when the accused room boys allegedly took advantage of her sexually.

The case is still being looked into by the police.

