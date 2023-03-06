Russia and India evaluate trade

New Delhi: On Monday, S Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, met virtually with Denis Manturov, the deputy prime minister of Russia, in an effort to revitalise business ties between the two countries.

Trade and Industry Minister Jaishankar and his Indian counterpart, Trade and Industry Minister Manturov, co-chaired the Intergovernmental Commission for Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Partnership between India and Russia (IRIGC-TEC).

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, "the two sides committed to work together to unlock the full potential of India-Russia bilateral trade and economic relations," including resolving the trade deficit and expanding market access.—Inputs from Agencies