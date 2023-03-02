  • Today is: Thursday, March 2, 2023
Russia and China did not endorse G20 foreign ministers' communique: Blinken

The Hawk
March2/ 2023

New Delhi: On Thursday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that Russia and China were the only two countries at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting hosted in India that did not endorse a common communique.

Despite India's best efforts to reconcile the divides, the meeting ended without the common communique because the two countries were opposed to the references to the Russian invasion of war.

Russia and China "made it clear they would not sign on to that wording," Blinken said at a press briefing.—Inputs from Agencies

