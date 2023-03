New Delhi: On Friday, the rupee finished at an all-time high of 81.97 to the dollar, thanks to the excellent performance of both international and domestic stock markets.

Forex dealers reported that investor confidence was increased by the good PMI services data.

The local unit opened at 82.28 against the U.S. dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market, and it closed at 81.97, a gain of 63 paise from its previous close of 82.60.—Inputs from Agencies