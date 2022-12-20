Ruling BJP will put Veer Savarkar portraits in K'taka schools

Belagavi, Karnataka (The Hawk): The state's ruling BJP is getting ready to put Veer Savarakar's portrait in every school in the state after successfully introducing it at Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

According to Power V. Sunil Kumar, Minister for Kannada and Culture, the state's ruling BJP is thinking about putting Veer Savarkar's picture up in classrooms.

Minister Kumar defended the choice to display a photograph of Savarkar in the Suvarna Soudha Assembly hall, saying he was pleased that the opposition Congress party did not object.

"After 75 years, the leaders of Congress have finally realised this. Currently, they are acting as though they had a soft spot for Savarkar "He declared.

He added that the administration would prioritise the sentiments of the Kannada people in relation to the border dispute problem. He declared, "We won't offend the sensibilities of our people."

On Monday, the Karnataka government presented a picture of Savarkar in the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha's Assembly Hall over resistance from the Congress.

One of the seven portraits of notable national figures that were mounted in the Assembly hall was that of Veer Savarkar. The Congress leaders and lawmakers were not present for the ceremony.

Later, as a surprise, the opposition Congress party insisted that it had no objections to Veer Savarkar's portrait being placed at the Belagavi Suvarna Soudha.

The first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru's portrait was required to be installed alongside others. Politicians have expressed surprise at the Congress' stance.

(Inputs from Agencies)