Rudrapur: Cylinder explosion caused house fire

Six persons were burned while extinguishing the fire and were hospitalized.

Rudrapur (The Hawk): On Tuesday, a resident in transit camp in Rudrapur area caught fire due the cylender expossion. The fire completely destroyed the home and turned it into rubbles. At the same time, six people who reached to extinguish the fire have suffered serious injuries.

Veerpal, who owns a home in the third ward of the region, and his wife were believed to have left for work. While there three children were in the school at the time of the expolssion. At around nine in the morning, chaos floated out as neighbors observed smoke coming out of the locked property.

The neighbors tried to extinguish the blaze by throwing water from the buckets but they were late enough to get a control on it as the fire reached the cylecder and there was a loud explosion. Six people who were pouring water there got scorched due to the explosion. All 6 injured people are hospitalised in the government hospital for treatment.

Fire Fighters took control on the fire

Despite the fact that the narrow roads in the area made it difficult for the fire fighters to get to the scene of the incident, they were successful in gaining control of the blaze. Chirag Kaul