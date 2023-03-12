  • Today is: Sunday, March 12, 2023
Menu
India

Rs 600 Crore Crime Proceeds Seized From Lalu Family: ED

The Hawk
March12/ 2023

Lalu Family

Patna: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday said it has seized "unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore after it raided Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad's family in connection with the railways land for job 'scam' linked money laundering case.

It said the investigation is underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad's family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at various places.

The ED had launched raids on Friday at multiple locations linked to Prasad's family members including that of his son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Delhi.

—PTI

Categories :IndiaTags :Enforcement Directorate Rashtriya Janata Dal Lalu Prasad scam money laundering case
Related Post
Most Commented
    Gallery Index

      Copyright © thehawk.in