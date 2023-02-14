Rolls-Royce orders Trent XWB-97 engines from Air India

New Delhi: The British engineering firm Rolls-Royce stated on Tuesday that Air India has placed an order for 68 Trent XWB-97 engines, with a further 20 available as an option.

On Tuesday, Air India finalised the purchase of 250 aeroplanes from Airbus. Included in the total are 40 Airbus A350s and 210 Airbus A320/321s. Air India placed a separate deal with Boeing for 220 planes. On Tuesday, British engineering firm Rolls-Royce revealed that Air India has placed an order for 68 Trent XWB-97 engines, with an additional 20 available as an option.

