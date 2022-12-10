Rocket launcher strikes Punjab police station

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Officials reported on Saturday that a police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran district was struck by a likely rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) in what appeared to be a "terror" attack.

However, nobody was hurt. Eight people were in the police station at the time of the attack on Friday night, including Station Head Official (SHO) Parkash Singh.

Along with its front door, the police station's windowpanes were broken.

For an investigation, senior police officers have arrived at the scene.

A senior police official acknowledged that the employment of a sophisticated weapon like the RPG may have suggested a terrorist element.

In the last seven months, there have been two RPG attacks on police stations in the state.

The Intelligence Wing headquarters of the Punjab Police were earlier the target of an RPG attack in Mohali.

(Inputs from Agencies)