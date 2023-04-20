Road Transport Secretary Anurag Jain appointed as government reshuffles senior bureaucracy

New Delhi: As part of a top-level bureaucratic change carried out by the Centre on Thursday, senior IAS officer Anurag Jain was appointed as the new Road, Transport, and Highways Secretary.

Jain is the Secretary of the Department for the Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, and he joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1989 with the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

According to an order from the Ministry of Personnel, he has been appointed to take over for Alka Upadhyaya as Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying at the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying.—Inputs from Agencies