Road Safety Awareness Camp Organized At Tempo Union

Dineshpur (The Hawk): Under the Road Safety Week, the Dineshpur police created awareness by putting caps on the Tempo Union office to follow the traffic rules. Along with this, people were also administered oath. Dineshpur sub-inspector Diwan Singh Bisht and sub-inspector Naveen Joshi held a meeting with all the tempo drivers at the Tempo Union office located at Subhash Chowk to follow the traffic rules on Friday on the instructions of the Senior Superintendent of Police to improve the crime and traffic system. made aware for During this, oath was also administered to dozens of people to rectify crime and traffic rules. During this appealed to follow the traffic rules. Sub-Inspector Naveen Joshi said that it is very important to follow the traffic rules so that frequent road accidents can be curbed. Dozens including Nikhil Badhai, Deepak Dhali, Prashant, Subhash Kumar, Dilip Kumar, Sapan Munshi were present on this occasion.