Rishabh Pant Car Accident: U'khand To Honor Haryana Roadways Driver, Conductor Under Good Samaritan Scheme

Dehradun: The Haryana Roadways bus driver and conductor who helped rescue Rishabh Pant after the India cricketer met with a near-fatal accident will be awarded under the Good Samaritan award of the central government, Uttarakhand Police said.

"We have decided that Sushil and Paramjeet will be awarded under Good Samaritan scheme," Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar said.

Both Sushil Kumar the driver and Paramjeet Nain the conductor of the Haryana Roadways bus along with other locals had rushed to helped Pant, after the cricketer somehow managed to come out of his high end car that has smashed into a road barrier on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Friday.

The mishap took place on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal and the car later caught fire.

Sushil Kumar also called the police on the emergency number 112 and informed about the accident. An ambulance was also called for.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar told ANI that Pant " is very much well now. He was not in danger yesterday, although he had received injuries..."

The DGP said that driver Sushil and conductor Paramjit informed 112 immediately after they saw the speeding car which was not under control, as it happens when driver dozes off on the wheel, veer off the road and hit the road divider.

The DGP quoting Sushil said that the driver was on his way towards Delhi when he saw the car in front of him crashing into the divider and hit the brakes and rushed towards the car.

The DGP said that the duo helped pull out Rishabh Pant who was half inside the car and informed the police.

"We have decided that Sushil and Paramjit will be awarded under Good Samaritan scheme," DGP Singal added.

"Bus driver Sushil Kumar and conductor Paramjeet spotted an uncontrolled car ram over the divider near Gurukul Narsan. They ran towards the car to help the passenger. We have honoured them, The state government will too honour them for the work of humanity," Panipat Bus Depot general manager K Jangra said yesterday.

The 25-year-old Indian cricketer was alone in the car and reportedly fell asleep at the wheel when the accident happened. According to a statement by the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) in coordination with the Max Hospital Dehradun where he has been admitted, the cricketer has suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his hrigh knee along with injures on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back.

"A team of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is going to Max Hospital Dehradun to monitor his health, if required we will shift him to Delhi and chances are high that we will airlift him to Delhi for plastic surgery," DDCA director Shyam Sharma told ANI.

SK Singh the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural) said that Pant was on his way to Roorkee to meet his relatives. "The accident happened because he fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee," the SP said.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics and plastic surgeons. His condition is stable now. A detailed medical bulletin will be released once he's examined. Thereafter, we'll take the next steps," said Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has wished the cricketer a speedy recovery and said that the state will extend all possible support to him including the facility of an air ambulance if required.

According to the statement, the BCCI is in constant with Pant's family while the medical team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating the southpaw.

The Board said it will see to it that Pant receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase.

—ANI