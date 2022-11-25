Richa Chadha accused of tweeting against Indian army

New Delhi (The Hawk): A social activist named Jyot Jeet has filed a new case with the Delhi Police against Bollywood actress Richa Chadha for allegedly mocking the Indian Army in a tweet.

Her "Galwan" tweet, in which she responded to Lt. Gen. Upendra Dwivedi of the Northern Army's claim that the Indian Army is prepared to carry out commands like regaining Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), went viral on social media. Outrage had been generated by this incidence among the populace.

In light of the foregoing, I would want to lodge a complaint against Ali Fazal's wife, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha, for disparaging and making fun of the Indian Army in her tweet. She purposefully disparaged the Galwan Valley battle martyrs. She has also denigrated the families of the security force martyrs who gave their life in defence of the country by doing this. The complaint submitted to the Delhi Police stated, "Entire nation is saddened by her abusive words demeaning and mocking the martyrdom of our jawaans.

Despite Chadha's claims that she didn't mean to damage anyone, some people are calling for her to be punished.

"Since she wed Ali Fazal, she has treated our warriors with disdain. The complaint, Jeet, stated that she should be prosecuted for insulting those who gave their lives to protect us.

He further stated that the actress' actions were anti-national and illegal, and that a FIR should be filed against her right away for disrespecting martyrs, the sacrifice of our security services, the families of the dead, and the sensibilities of every Indian.

(Inputs from Agencies)