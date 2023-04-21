Revenue officials claim Vadra firm land transfer broke no rules, but government says this is no clean chit

New Delhi: After revenue officials said no regulations were broken in the transfer of land to realty major DLF by Skylight Hospitality, a company related to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, the Haryana government asserted on Friday that no one has been handed a clean chit.

After looking into a September 2018 FIR filed in Gurugram against ex-chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, businessman Vadra, and others, Haryana revenue officials concluded that the transfer of 3.5 acres of land from Skylight Hospitality to DLF was legal.

On Wednesday, the material was filed as an affidavit with the Punjab and Haryana High Court as part of the "court on its own motion" public interest litigation for tracking cases against sitting and past members of parliament.—Inputs from Agencies