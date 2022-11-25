Residents of Noida's Hyde Park society fight; video surfaces

Noida (The Hawk): Online footage of a brawl between two groups in Noida's Hyde Park neighbourhood has surfaced.

The argument on Thursday night is said to have resulted in the breaking of flower pots outside the houses. Following the incident, a large group of residents congregated in the community, where a commotion lasted well into the night.

Sources claim that the argument stemmed from an argument over elections for the Sector 78 society's Apartment Owners Association (AOA). After learning about the event, a team from Kotwali Sector 113 police station arrived at the scene and stabilised the situation. One side accused the other of acting inappropriately around women.

Some of the suspects were drunk when the event occurred, according to SHO Sharad Kant.

According to accounts, disagreements about the AOA have existed in society for a longer period of time.

