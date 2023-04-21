Reports on 'defective' VVPATs: Cong urges EC should restore public confidence in vote process

New Delhi: Reports of the Election Commission finding "defective" VVPAT devices were deemed "most serious" by Congress on Friday, and the body urged the commission to keep all parties involved in the process in the loop.

To assist restore faith in the election process, the opposition party asked the EC a number of questions and demanded an open and honest response about VVPATs.

Apparently, the EC has "identified 6.5 lakh VVPAT machines as defective" and sent them back to the manufacturers for repairs, according to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, as reported by the media.—Inputs from Agencies