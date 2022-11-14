Religious leaders should assist in Lucknow's fight against dengue

Lucknow (The Hawk): Religious leaders have been enlisted by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) for a campaign to raise awareness of vector-borne illnesses like dengue, chikungunya, JES, AES, zika, and others.

Indrajeet Singh, the municipal commissioner, commented on the development by saying that "religious leaders were warned about the need of cleanliness and avoiding allowing collecting of stagnant water, which forms a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes," at a meeting.

In order to protect the environment, he also exhorted people to avoid using plastic products.

Recently, the state capital outlawed the usage of plastic on the day of the Guru Parv celebrations.

One of the religious leaders asked the municipal chief to regularly fog areas around houses of worship during the meeting. The municipal commissioner subsequently mandated frequent fogging of areas around places of worship.

The community's religious leaders were tasked with educating its members on vector-borne disease prevention measures and urging them to work with government organisations.

We are asking religious leaders for assistance because the issue may be largely resolved if people are aware and maintain their surroundings clean, according to the municipal commissioner.

