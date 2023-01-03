Reliance Jio Damaged Sewer Line And Road, Department Preparing For FIR Against Relaince Jio

Roorkee (The Hawk): Sewer lines have been damaged by Reliance Jio while laying Jio's line from the underground trench on Haridwar Road, Tyagi Dairy, Khanjarpur Road, due to which huge quantity of soil is coming in the sewer line and sewer chambers have been damaged at many places. The road of the Public Works Department has been damaged, for which the concerned department, while inspecting the said places, has done videography and photography of the damaged places and reports have been sent to the higher officials. Assistant Engineer Ganga Junaid Gaur told that all the damaged places have been identified. Tax reports are being prepared and there are potholes everywhere on the road, it is a serious matter, nowadays the fog is increasing and accidents can happen, the information of which has been given to the junior engineer of the Public Works Department, the constable of Kotwali police has also reached the spot. An FIR is being prepared against the contractor of Reliance Jio and an estimate is being prepared after assessing the damaged places, for which a demand note will be prepared and sent to Reliance and the executive body. Will come About one kilometer of sewer line has been filled with mud, which has to be cleaned immediately. Prima facie, soil is coming in the sewer lines, due to which diseases can spread in the city, teams have been formed to find the officials and contractors of Reliance Jio.