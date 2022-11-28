Regarding Jasmine Shah's dismissal as DDC vice-chairperson, Delhi HC has asked a response from Delhi L-G

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Monday, the Delhi High Court requested a response from the lieutenant governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) politician Jasmine Shah filed a lawsuit against the L-G.

On November 18, Saxena requested that Shah be prohibited from "discharging his duties" as the vice-chairman of the Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) and from utilising any benefits or resources provided by the position.

Before determining whether he was within his rights to issue such an order, single-judge Justice Prathiba M. Singh stated that the court would look at the L-response. G's The judge requested that the respondents submit affidavits before the hearing's next scheduled date because she indicated she could not resolve the problems without them being on file.

The court also requested comments from the local sub-divisional magistrate and the Director (Planning) of the NCT of Delhi (SDM). The SDM, Civil Lines, sealed Shah's office late on November 17.

The L-additional G's solicitor general (ASG), Sanjay Jain, informed the court that the case involves "bigger issues."

The Delhi government's attorney, however, informed the court that Saxena's plea to have Shah removed had not been granted. Additionally, the planning division has been told to revoke the decision to close Shah's office and remove the facilities that had been made available to him.

After BJP MP Parvesh Singh Verma filed a complaint accused Shah of using his position as the AAP's official spokesperson for political purposes in contravention of established protocol, the L-G took action. In addition, the L-G requested that Shah be fired for allegedly "misusing his office for political ends."

The L-action, G's according to Shah, is "without jurisdiction, entirely illegal, and unconstitutional." The AAP politician then filed a lawsuit against the L-G in the High Court.

