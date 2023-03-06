Rathi Gang Member Arrested For Extortion Bid On BJP Leader's Brother In Uttarakhand

Haridwar: A member of the dreaded Sunil Rathi gang was arrested here for trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from a BJP leader’s brother, police said on Sunday.

Amarkant Malik was issued a life threat by Rathi and his gang members who demanded Rs 50 lakh from him, Haridwar SSP Ajai Singh said.

Amarkant is the brother of BJP leader Ravikant Malik who is also a former Gurukul Kangdi University Students Union president, he said.

The accused, Sushil Gujjar, was arrested from the SIDCUL area and a pistol, two magazines and 10 live cartridges were recovered from him, the SSP said.

Gujjar, a resident of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, is a member of the Sunil Rathi gang, Singh said.

Rathi, who is lodged in Haridwar jail in connection with the murder of gangster Munna Bajrangi in a Meerut prison, is said to be running his operations from behind the bars, according to sources. —PTI