Rapper Badshah's playlist includes 'Ghodey Pe Sawar', 'Maan Meri Jaan'

The Hawk
April1/ 2023

Known for belting out chartbuster hits such as 'Mercy', 'DJ Waley Babu' and 'Genda Phool' among many others, rapper Badshah has a unique playlist that he listens to.

Going beyond hip-hop, Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, has a playlist that includes unusual choices for a rapper such as Amit Trivedi.

What does his playlist look like? Badshah told IANS: "'Players' by me and Karan Aujla, 'Escapism' by Raye, 'Ek Din Pyaar' by MC Stan, 'Ghodey Pe Sawar' by Amit Trivedi and 'Maan Meri Jaan' by King."

The 37-year-old rapper's latest release is his album '3:00 AM Sessions' from which the song 'Sanak' is currently ruling on social media. The track in just two weeks has garnered 8,515,027 views on streaming website Youtube. IANS

