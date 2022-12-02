Ramakrishna Mission School declines to follow the Bengali government's mandated blue-and-white uniform for students

Kolkata (The Hawk): The state education department's order requiring all schools to follow a dress-code combination of blue and white has been disobeyed by a school in West Bengal run by the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission- Belur Math, which Swami Vivekananda founded.

As an alternative, the aforementioned school, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyabhaban in the West Midnapore district, has chosen to continue wearing its traditional school uniform, which comes in three different designs depending on the class.

The headmaster of the Ramakrishna Mission Vidyabhaban, Swami Jayeshananda, said that recently the school administrators received a communication from the state education department announcing new orders to obey the new school uniform code of a white and blue combination. He continued by saying that the school administration sought advice from the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission-Belur Math headquarters in the Howrah district of West Bengal.

However, the Math and Mission headquarters indicated to the school administration that the school will continue to follow its traditional uniform code and that the state education department's directive on the new school uniform code cannot be followed.

Three sets of school uniforms are on file at Ramakrishna Mission Vidyabhaban. White shorts and a full-sleeved sky-blue shirt are required for students in Classes 5 through 8. The class 9–10 uniform consists of a full-sleeved sky blue shirt and while pants. Black pants and a full-sleeved sky blue shirt make up the class 11–12 uniform. Navy blue sweaters will be added throughout the winter. All standards require students to wear navy-blue socks, black shoes, and black belt, and it is a requirement that they all wear the school badge on their chest.

The state department of education made no comment on this matter prior to the report's filing, though.

However, in accordance with the state education department's mandate, the new uniform code will consist of a blue and white colour scheme with a "Biswa Bangla" insignia on the pocket.

Many school administrators, students, and parents had voiced their opposition to this new uniform approach for all schools.

Recall that Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, was the manifestation of "Maa Sarada," the wife and spiritual consort of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, after Trinamool Congress member Nirmal Maji made the claim in July of this year.

Swami Subirananda, the general secretary of Belur Math, the home of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, released a video message disputing Maji's recent claim that Maa Sarada informed some of Swamiji's devotees that she would reincarnate in Kalighat, close to the revered Kali Temple, when she will be born again. Because of the remarks, Maji's own party censored him.

