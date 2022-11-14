Ram Rahim's ashram in Baghpat has increased security

Baghpat, UP (The Hawk): The Binauli police circle has sent more police officers to the godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim's ashram in Baghpat.

Given that Dera founder Ram Rahim is currently residing there, the security at the Barnawa Ashram of Dera Sacha Sauda has been boosted.

The leader of Barnawa Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, is currently incarcerated at Rohtak's Sunaria Jail for the crimes of rape and murder. He has been given 40 days of parole and is residing at the Barnawa Ashram during this time.

A top police official who wished to remain anonymous revealed that suspicious people were being closely monitored in the ashram.

Regular visitors' IDs and those of sevadars entering the ashram are scrutinised, and cell phones are not permitted.