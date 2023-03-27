Rajnath attends Mar 28 India-Africa Army Chiefs' Conference in Pune

New Delhi: India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has confirmed his attendance at Tuesday's India-Africa Army Chiefs' Colloquium in Pune.

The Army announced that the first annual conference would be held in Pune, India, on March 28 and 29 as a satellite event to the annual 'AFINDEX 23' trade show.

"Tomorrow, 28th March, I shall be in Pune, Maharashtra. Shall address the India-Africa Army Chiefs’ Conclave in Pune. Also, looking forward to interact with the students of Symbiosis Institute of Management Studies, during the Pune visit," Singh sent a tweet.—Inputs from Agencies