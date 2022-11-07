Rajkummar and Huma lavish admiration on the OST to 'Monica, O My Darling.'

Mumbai (The Hawk): Actors Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi discussed the recently released soundtrack of the movie "Monica, O My Darling," which was written by Achint and Varun Grover and composed by Achint Thakkar and Mikey McCleary.

Achint's music and lyrics for the film's original score (OST), according to Huma, complement the plot of the movie. "A special movie for me is Monica, O My Darling. Each song on the album will have you humming along to the tunes because the movie is a lighthearted comedy. Achint is incredibly talented, and he did a great job on all the tunes."

Rajkummar is ecstatic at the reception his streaming movie's trailer has received "The response to the teaser has me in awe. I think the audience will enjoy the film and its upbeat soundtrack because it is a captivating entertainer with songs for all moods."

In complete agreement with Rajkummar and Huma, Radhika, who plays a cop in the movie, praises Achint for giving the story justice through his music. She says, "The music of the film is one of my personal favourites and Achint has done a phenomenal job in bringing the edginess of the film to life with his tunes."

Yeh Ek Zindagi, Bye Bye Adios, Suno Jaanejaan, Farsh Pe Khade, and Hills of Malabar are a few songs from the film. They are sung by Vivienne Pocha, Sarita Vaz, Saud Khan, Sagnik Sen, and Anupama Chakraborty Srivastava.

Achint says he has high expectations for his music and is confident that listeners will respond favourably to his works. He stated: "The music in the trailer is being adored by the audience, and I have no doubt that they will love the album as well. I'm sure that every listener will adore these songs just as much as they adore the movie."

The comic thriller film, which was written and directed by Yogesh Chandekar, will debut on Netflix on November 11.

