Rajkot, Gujarat, liquor store raided; family of suspects cause commotion

Rajkot (The Hawk): According to authorities, the Gujarat Police State Monitoring Cell (SMC) team raided a country liquor den in Rajkot city on Wednesday and detained ten bootleggers as a result.

The families of those detained caused a commotion at the Malaviya Nagar police station after the police action on Tuesday night and levelled strong accusations of corruption against them.

A raid was carried out at numerous flats in the community, according to a complaint made by SMC's Assistant Sub Inspector N.G. Sapar, based on highly precise information that a bar is operated in the Gokuldham Awas Yojana.

In addition to 10,081 IMFL bottles, the raid netted three lakh rupees worth of country liquor, raw materials, and bottles. A total of 38 lakh were seized in total.

Under various sections of the Gujarat Prohibition Act, the arrestees include bootlegger Hardik alias Kavi Haresh Solanki, Anilsinh Jadeja, Nitin Jariya, Amit Chauhan, Dharmendra Rathod, Arvind Singada, Jayesh Gadhvi, and Kanu Parmar.

Police Sub Inspector MS Maheshwari is looking into the case.

As ladies and children confronted the police squad first, the raid was not easy for them.

Family members of Hardik and other bootleggers "gheroed" the police after the operation ended and the suspects were transported to the Malaviyanagar police station in an effort to liberate them.

They were accusing people of bribes. Some of the women claimed that a police squad accepted money each month so they could operate the den.

In a widely shared video clip, a woman claims that they often pay large bribes to the police. While the female police officers are paid Rs 2000–2000 per head, the vigilance is given Rs 20,000. The most expensive IMFL bottle is given to the cops.

Hardik can also be seen complaining that despite paying Rs 20,000 for a police officer to accompany his family on a tour of Diu, he still faces harassment in the form of raids and arrests.

