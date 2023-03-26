Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Rajghat Overtly Comes Alive Today As "Heightened Gandhigiri" Is Writ Large, Insidious In "Bapu's Last Resting Place On The Erstwhile Banks of 'Slow-'N'-Steady Flowing' Timeless The Yamuna River Pretty Away From There". All the known, li'l known, unknown, 24x7 fully known Congresspeople assemble, congregate here to peacefully appeal to Narendra Modi to come out with the truth regarding "Modi-(Gautam) Adani covalent, intrinsic liaison of inter-linked kind + Hi, Hi for taking away MPship of Rahul Gandhi as he is vociferous on Adani-Modi and who has pumped Rs 20,000 Crore in to the shell company of Adani (here, it may be pointed out that the 'who' here is anybody's guess, say many). Looking at the 1947-1948-specific scenario, it is provoking many present here compare it with the "united Congress of bygone years when Congress actually symbolised 'united India in its full diversity and yet fully synonymous with entire India what with other parties did not exist then or inconsequential whatever li'l splinter groups existed...It was Congress, Congress all the way...". Quite the same today. The assemblage of the Congrespeople of all hues at Rajghat today evince not only Rajghat has come alive, that Congress still is a formidable force, Congress very much matters howsoever it be castigated, jeered at, condemned, accused, also, the very name Congress is still is reckoned with "utmost significance, relevance in regard to India". ...Naturally then, Rajghat comes alive with the Congresspeople's assemblage at Rajghat, observe many unhindered.