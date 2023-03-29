Rajasthan HC acquits all suspects in fatal 2008 Jaipur explosions

Jaipur: On Wednesday, the Rajasthan High Court exonerated all those charged in the 2008 serial Jaipur blast case, which resulted in the deaths of 71 people and the injuries of more than 180.

The high court overturned the trial court's death sentence for the accused.

On Wednesday, Justices Pankaj Bhandari and Sameer Jain of the division bench issued their decision. Bombs went exploded in succession at Manak Chawk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazaar, and Sanganeri Gate on May 13, 2008, shaking Jaipur to its foundations.—Inputs from Agencies