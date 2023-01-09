Rajasthan Congress MLA's son gang-raped underage girl

Jaipur: On Monday, police in Rajasthan arrested the son of a Congress MLA for raping a minor girl. One of the three suspects in the February 2021 gang rape of a 15-year-old girl is Deepak alias Dilip Meena, son of Congress member Johari Lal Meena from the Rajgarh assembly constituency. Two other suspects have already been apprehended.

The MLA's son was arrested on the orders of a special court hearing case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court sent him to judicial custody till January 13, Mahua police station SHO Jitendra Solanki said.

The gang rape report was filed in March of 2022, he stated, at the Mandawar police station in the Dausa area. In the complaint, it was said that the accused took the girl to a hotel on the Mahwa-Mandawar Road and raped her there. The accused is accused of making a sexually explicit film in which he threatens the girl.

It was also said that one of the accused had forced the girl to give him Rs 15 lakh in cash and jewellery by threatening her to upload the video on social media. The situation came to light during the investigation into a complaint filed by the girl's family after cash and jewellery went missing from their house. The family members had initially lodged a complaint of theft in the matter.