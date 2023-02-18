Raj Men Death: Community Refuses Last Rites, Demands Rs 51 Lakh Each For Kin

Jaipur: In wake of the discovery of the charred bodies of two local men in Haryana's Rewari district on Friday, a community panchayat was held in Rajasthan's Bharatpur where families of the deceased sought compensation of Rs 51 lakh and a government job each and refused to perform last rites till their demands were met. Many people from surrounding villages of Bharatpur reached Ghatmika village for the meeting, where Rajasthan Minister Zahida Khan was also present.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, condemning the killing of Junaid, 35, and Nasir, 28, said that one accused has been detained in the case and search is on for remaining accused. "The killing of two residents of Bharatpur's Ghatmika, in Haryana is condemnable. Rajasthan and Haryana Police are taking action in coordination. One accused has been detained and search is on for the remaining accused. Rajasthan Police has been directed to take strict action," he said.

Earlier, the family and society agreed on Rs 20 lakh compensation, but then refused to perform the last rites as soon as the minister returned. The families said that the amount of Rs 20 lakh is too less. Before this, community members held a meeting for three hours.

Meanwhile, the minister also claimed that police had arrested one of the accused, while Gopalgarh police in Bharatpur identified the arrested accused as Rinku Saini. Chatmika village is near Haryana border and Junaid's cousin Ismail had registered a case of kidnapping and assault of both at Gopalgarh police station in Bharatpur on Wednesday. Now, charges of murder have been added. Bodies of both Junaid and Nasir reached Ghatmika village on Thursday night, after which there was pandemonium. Tension stkill prevails in the village and the police of three police stations have been alerted. The family alleged that their SUV was stopped on Wednesday morning, on the suspicion of cow-smuggling, after hitting the vehicle and the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) team of Ferozepur-Jhirka was present there. Both youths were first severely beaten, and handed over to Bajrang Dal team in a half-dead condition and taken to the police station. But the police refused to take them into custody after seeing their condition.

Both were then burnt alive along with the Bolero and the bodies of the duo were found on Wednesday night near Loharu village of Bhiwani.

At the same time, a claim is also being made that Junaid and Nasir were thrashed and kidnapped along with the SUV by some Bajrang Dal members from Piruka village in Bharatpur on Wednesday morning, before being burnt alive in Haryana. Police have however termed this allegation false.

—IANS