Rainbow Now Sour

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): B&W, Also Now Sour, in the sense, it no more can be "yesterday once more" as in the pic along side: Exclusively priviledged Mamata Banerjee in the company of "Madam" Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi within the confines of fully cocooned 10 Janpath, abode of Sonia Gandhi since 1990. Mamata, reportedly, now is desperate that she revives her "close liaison with Sonia Gandhi as before so that her TMC remains unscathed as then unlike now --- fully scandalised with proofs, sky-high allegations, varied disparagements, repertoire of scandals literally threatening to "cipher her unceremoniously" --- and she remains at the pinnacle of power as then like in 2011 when she became CM for the first time. Yes then, she enjoyed "full good wishes of Madam; the latter even overtly patronised her on numerous events", seen by many. They even wondered, why SoniaJi went out of the way to patronise her when she'd proved to be 'untrustworthy' on a number of occassions before. ...She continued to rainbow Mamata laying aside all malcampaigning against her. The change in it began when Mamata and her MP-nephew began demeaning, disparaging, destabilising, denouncing, debunking the Congress claiming the Congress was finished and its replaced by the TMC all throughov the country; not only that: she began campaigning on those lines in cow belt states, south, west, N-E...She overlooked that old, fully proven saying "if hopes are horses, beggars (like her) would ride on them, like it or not". She went on tom-toming TMC even while the ED, IT, CBI, Revenue, FEMA, NIA etc pounced on the TMC, its leaders including her MP-nephew (his raging sobriquet: 30% Nephew) and have been unearthing numerous crores in cash stacked among other places their very homes etc + innumerable hidden, benami, concealed immovable, moveable assets spilling over to 100% tax free countries etc. Shell shocked Mamata Banerjee is, desperate she is for Madam's help to rescue her, her very credibility, her TMC, her state governmen etc but, as of now, no response from her for obvious reasons mentioned above + her oppurtunistic traits even if that means ditching "Madam" and pleasing her rivals for instant benefits for her, getting what's meant by that! Thus, how does it matter what now for Mamata Banerjee! The Rainbow Then Sweet Now Sour for her, opine insiders.